Severe Weather Possible Saturday Night

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, severe weather is possible for large portions of central Kansas this evening.

Storms are expected to develop over Western Oklahoma and Western Kansas late this afternoon or early evening, affecting the area generally after 6 pm.

Very large hail up to baseball size and damaging winds to 75 mph will be possible with any storm that is able to develop this evening. The highest tornado potential looks to be generally south of Highway 400 between 6 pm and 10 pm.

The hazardous weather outlook is for portions of Central Kansas, South Central Kansas and Southeast Kansas including:

Russell-Lincoln-Barton-Ellsworth-Saline-Rice-McPherson-Marion-Chase- Reno-Harvey-Butler-Greenwood-Woodson-Allen-Kingman-Sedgwick-Harper- Sumner-Cowley-Elk-Wilson-Neosho-Chautauqua-Montgomery-Labette.