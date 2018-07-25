Salina, KS

Seventeenth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJuly 25, 2018

Seventeen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. An expanded July list went online back on Saturday, July 7th.

In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants there are 48 people on the most wanted list in July, instead of the normal 24.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is  Willie Wellington. He was wanted for drug crimes and violation of a protective order.

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Willie Wellington – Felony PV Poss Marijuana / Violation of Protection Order

 

 

 

