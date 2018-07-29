Scrub A Dub Dog

The Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter are poised to help Fido look his best this summer, while raising money to benefit the Shelter.

Volunteers are ready to get a little wet and scrub some pups clean at their Dog Wash Fundraiser.

Along with a grooming, dogs can get a little more TLC. Vet tech students will be on hand hand to help with pedicures and ear cleaning.

The suggested donation is $10 to $25, depending on the size of the dog, for the scrub and $5 for additional care.

Services:

Full Wash

Small Dogs (20 pounds and Under) = $10

Medium Dogs (20-50 pounds) = $15

Large Dogs (50 – 100 pounds) = $20

X-Large Dogs (100+ pounds) = $25

Additional Services provided by:

Kayla’s Canine Kutz, Les Groom Salon & Brandy’s Pampered Pets

Ear Cleaning – $5 per dog

Nail Trimming – $5 per dog

Anal Gland Expression – $5 per dog

“The Works” (Get it all and save $5!)

Small Dogs – $20

Medium Dogs – $25

Large Dogs – $30

X-Large Dogs – $35

Every dog will get a free bandana and treat when they come to get pampered at the fund raiser.

As an added bonus, a food truck will be at the event. Porky’z Taquitos will be preparing of their amazing tacos.

The benefit Dog Wash is Sunday, August 19th, from 11am to 3pm in the parking lot at the Salina Animal Shelter located at 329 N. 2nd Street.

Funds raised will benefit the Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization made up of entirely volunteers. The organization’s mission is to provide spay/neuter surgeries, medical care and assistance to the animals in the community that belong to families in need and to assist the Salina Animal Services with their time, labor and interest in re-homing abandoned and stray animals residing at the shelter.

The Salina Animal Shelter provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management. It is a no-kill shelter, meaning that over 90 percent of the animals it receives are saved.