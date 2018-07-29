Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 65 °

Scrub A Dub Dog

Todd PittengerJuly 29, 2018

The Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter are poised to help Fido look his best this summer, while raising money to benefit the Shelter.

Volunteers are ready to get a little wet and scrub some pups clean at their Dog Wash Fundraiser.

Along with a grooming, dogs can get a little more TLC. Vet tech students will be on hand hand to help with pedicures and ear cleaning.

The suggested donation is $10 to $25, depending on the size of the dog, for the scrub and $5 for additional care.

Services:
Full Wash
Small Dogs (20 pounds and Under) = $10
Medium Dogs (20-50 pounds) = $15
Large Dogs (50 – 100 pounds) = $20
X-Large Dogs (100+ pounds) = $25

Additional Services provided by:
Kayla’s Canine Kutz, Les Groom Salon & Brandy’s Pampered Pets
Ear Cleaning – $5 per dog
Nail Trimming – $5 per dog
Anal Gland Expression – $5 per dog

“The Works” (Get it all and save $5!)
Small Dogs – $20
Medium Dogs – $25
Large Dogs – $30
X-Large Dogs – $35

Every dog will get a free bandana and treat when they come to get pampered at the fund raiser.

As an added bonus, a food truck will be at the event. Porky’z Taquitos will be preparing of their amazing tacos.

The benefit Dog Wash is Sunday, August 19th, from 11am to 3pm in the parking lot at the Salina Animal Shelter located at 329 N. 2nd Street.

Funds raised will benefit the Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization made up of entirely volunteers. The organization’s mission is to provide spay/neuter surgeries, medical care and assistance to the animals in the community that belong to families in need and to assist the Salina Animal Services with their time, labor and interest in re-homing abandoned and stray animals residing at the shelter.

The Salina Animal Shelter provides animal control, adoption services and wildlife management. It is a no-kill shelter, meaning that over 90 percent of the animals it receives are saved.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Man Drowns at Wilson Lake

The body of a a drowning victim was recovered at Wilson Lake on Sunday. According to the Russell ...

July 29, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: Man Shot While Stealing Ambu...

Top News

July 29, 2018

Scrub A Dub Dog

Kansas News

July 29, 2018

Rain Ushers in Cooler Weather

Kansas News

July 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scrub A Dub Dog
July 29, 2018Comments
Rain Ushers in Cooler Wea...
July 29, 2018Comments
Free Rides For Back to Sc...
July 29, 2018Comments
Back to School Fair is Fr...
July 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH