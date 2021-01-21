Saline County to Begin Phase 2 Vaccinations Monday

Saline County is preparing to begin Phase 2 vaccinations.

According to the Saline County Health Department, a temporary vaccination location has been set up in the former JCP to allow the Community Health Partners a single site from which to operate with minimal impact on daily operations.

At this time, only those aged 65 and older, will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Local health experts determined that due to their high mortality and hospitalization rate that senior citizens are the highest priority group included in Phase 2.

Phase 2 also includes high-contact critical workers and those in congregate settings. As vaccine supply becomes available, the Health Department will announce scheduling availability.

Others in Phase 2 will be invited to receive the vaccine, as supply becomes available. After approximately a third of the over 65 population has been vaccinated, the partners will evaluate the ability to move to the next step of Phase 2. Phases and priority groups within each phase will be determined by supply and demand – not time. Phases will move forward as quickly as possible.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only and only available to those over 65 years old and those in Phase 1, who have yet to be vaccinated. Due to the limited number of vaccines provided to Saline County each week, mandatory waiting time, vaccine storage requirements, social distancing protocols, and staffing challenges there will be no walk-in appointments.