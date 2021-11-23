Saline County Jail Snapshot

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan stopped into the KSAL studios Tuesday with an update on the new jail construction project and more.

Soldan says dirt work is underway to raise the elevation by a foot at the site and then sometime in January the footings will be poured for the steel framework to begin. Move-in day is slated for sometime in September of 2023.

The Sheriff touched on multiple topics during the 20-minute discussion, including the need for adding staff to the jail while one position is also open for a new patrol officer.

Soldan says that over the years, he’s worked in both capacities which gives him a unique perspective in overseeing the operation.

Sheriff Soldan added that there is a $1,500 incentive bonus for new corrections officers who qualify. Starting salary is $16.35 an hour.