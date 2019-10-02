Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office Participating in Drug Take Back Day

Jeremy BohnOctober 2, 2019

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the National Drug Take Back Day for 2019.

Saline County Sheriff Lt. Sean Kochanowski tells KSAL News that the annual Drug Enforcement Administration “Drug Take Back Day” is on Oct. 26 this year.

Sheriff’s deputies will be at Dillons, 1235 E. Cloud St., Salina; Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., Salina; Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Pl., Salina; and the Salina Regional Health Center, 400 S. Santa Fe, Salina. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., deputies will be accepting any prescription drugs to take back.

As always, Kochanowski reminds citizens that they can also leave at any time unused prescription drugs at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office drop box, 255 N. 10th St., Salina.

