For the first time in recent memory there will be a Veteran’s Day parade in Salina.

The parade to honor veterans will be held on Saturday, November 12th. It will begin at 10am. The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street.

Entries are currently being sought for the parade. Deadline to enter is November 1st.

Those interested in participating should contact Kim Rayas at 785-822-7294.

Parade entry is free, but a donation to the Kansas Honor Flight program would be appreciated.