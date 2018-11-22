Salina, KS

Salina Shoppers Gobble Up Savings

KSAL StaffNovember 22, 2018

Salinans gobbled down Thanksgiving dinner, then headed out to gobble up Thanksgiving shopping savings. Some waited in line for hours to save big on things like televisions, video game systems, and other high end electronics.

The holiday shopping season is officially underway.  Thanksgiving Day, rather than the day afterward, has become the start of the holiday shopping season in a shift that delights some and disgusts others.

Black Friday kicked off Thursday at multiple major retailers.

Locally in Salina, large lines formed in front of stores including Target and Kohls. At Target people were in line by noon.

Large crowds were already inside some stores, including Walmart, to gobble up the savings as soon as the sales began. Walmart had regular operating hours, with Black Friday sales beginning in the evening.

The day after Thanksgiving, called Black Friday, had for a long time been considered the official start to the holiday buying season. But in the past few years, retailers have pushed opening times into Thanksgiving afternoon and night.

 

