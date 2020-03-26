Salina Police Modify Evidence Release Police

The Salina Police Department is modifying its evidence release police.

According to the agency, the Coronavirus pandemic is changing the way local, state and federal law enforcement agencies respond to standard procedures for releasing property to citizens.

Typically, citizens walk into the lobby and request to speak with evidence personnel to make arrangements to collect property (found property, court ordered returns, release of bikes, etc.).

In order to reduce concerns related to employee health issues due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the following procedural changes are temporarily being implemented in an effort to reduce employee citizen contacts.

If a citizen is inquiring about return of property, they are requested to call the police department’s direct line, (785) 826-7210, Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:00AM and 4:00PM, and request to speak with an Evidence Technician.

The Evidence Technician will assist the citizen to determine if the citizen is able to:

Lawfully receive the requested property

Schedule a pick-up date in the future

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.