Salina Police Log 12-4-23

A Salina man who violated a stalking order was taken into custody on Sunday in a body wrap. Police arrested 25-year-old Simon Crowder after he left gifts for a woman he is not supposed to have contact with. Police say he slammed the door on an officer when they arrived at a home in the 100 block S. Front Street to interview him. He’s now facing charges that could include violation of a protection order and interference and battery of a law enforcement officer.

Police are investigating a business burglary after someone smashed a glass door to enter the office at the Marifa Inn, 1846 N. 9th Street last Thursday. Police say about $1,200 cash was taken from a cash box and authorities are reviewing video in the case.

A Salina man that led officers on a high speed chase last week in a mini van was arrested. On Saturday, police took 28-year-old Clayton Bratton into custody for leading the pursuit in a 2007 Honda Odyssey at speeds that reached 100 mph on South Broadway before the vehicle suffered mechanical failure.

Salina Police arrested a driver that was involved in an alleged hit and run on Saturday after a family member took him to the hospital. Police took 21-year-old Kaiden Carter to the Saline County Jail after he allegedly drove his 2005 Toyota Camry into a parked Dodge pickup in the area of Sietz Drive and Georgetown. Carter drove away and abandoned the vehicle in a tree line near Melrose and Sietz Drive. He’s now facing possible charges for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.