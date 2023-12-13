Salina Police Log 12-13

Police are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries after someone opened up a couple cars on Scott and W. Wayne. Police report during the overnight hours from Monday into Tuesday, someone stole numerous items and registration information from a vehicle in the 700 block of Scott. During the same time frame, someone also entered a couple of vehicles in the 800 block of E. Wayne and then found the keys in a 2018 Ford Fusion and stole it. The car was found, abandoned in the 1900 block of Dover Drive. There are no suspects.

Authorities are looking for a stolen truck and the thief who took it. Police say a 1996 Chevy 1500 extended cab pickup was stolen from the lot at Auto Logic on West Crawford. The truck was taken sometime between last Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The truck was locked with no key inside and is valued at $10,000.