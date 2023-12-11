Salina Police Log 12-11-23

A homeless man told police officers he wanted to go to jail on Sunday evening after officers responded to the Starbucks Coffee shop on S. Santa Fe. Forty-year-old Abraham Tinsley pointed to the rock he used to break the 6-foot by 5-foot window around 5:30pm. The damage is estimated at $7,200.

An 88-year old Salina woman hit the gas instead of the brake pedal in her 2011 Hyundai Elantra, destroying the deck attached to a home in the 1600 block of W. Republic. The woman suffered minor injuries and and was transported to the hospital to be checked on.

Salina Police are looking for two Hispanic males who were caught on camera stealing a woman’s purse at Panera Bread on S. 9th – then racked up $8,000 in gift card purchases with her financial cards at Sam’s Club on Market.