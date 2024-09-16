Salina Man Threatens to ‘Shoot Up’ School

A verbal threat to harm students at a school leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Johnny Baldwin was taken into custody on Friday morning after a customer at a convenience store overheard him make threats while standing in line.

Police report Baldwin said he was running late to “go shoot up a school,” and “people are going to die.”

He was arrested a short time later at the Casey’s on W. Schilling without incident and now faces a charge of making a criminal threat.