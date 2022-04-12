Salina Man Cited For Vehicle Homicide, 3rd DUI

The Nebraska State Patrol has cited a Salina man for motor vehicle homicide, and for a third DUI, after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Nebraska woman Sunday.

According to the agency, the crash happened Sunday afternoon near Alliance on Highway 2.

A Ford Escape, driven by 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance, Nebraska, was traveling east on Highway 2 when it was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 36-year-old Ryan McElroy of Salina, Kansas. The collision caused the Escape to roll into the ditch, ejecting Boness. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McElroy was extricated from his vehicle by the Alliance Fire Department and flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with serious injuries. McElroy remains at the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Following investigation, McElroy has been cited for:

motor vehicle homicide,

willful reckless driving, DUI – 3rd offense,

possession of an open alcohol container

driving under suspension

Once released from the hospital, he will be lodged in jail.

_ _ _

January 2020 Saline County Jail Photo