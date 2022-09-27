Salina Man Arrested in Connection to Red Fox Lane Aggravated Burglary

Following an aggravated burglary in southeast Salina early Monday evening a 30-year-old Salina man was arrested.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at around 6:30 p.m. a 62-year-old Red Fox Lane, Salina resident returned home. Upon entering the house she heard a back door slam shut and discovered her belongings had been scattered around the room.

After deciding to look around the front of the house, the woman saw a skinny, balding white male in his late 20s or 30s.Â He was wearing a blue sweat suit which other witnesses claimed to be Adidas brand.

He told the woman he lived in the residence when the woman asked him what he was doing on the property.

A SIG Sauer 232 .380 caliber handgun was discovered to be missing along with approximately $20 worth of food. A cellphone not belonging to the homeowner was also found in the residence.

Officers in the area located a man matching the description following the woman’s encounter and arrested Christopher Garrison, a 31-year-old Salina resident. Captain Forrester tells KSAL the requested charges are aggravated burglary and theft.