Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 58 °

BREAKING NEWS

Salina Man Arrested in Connection to Red Fox Lane Aggravated Burglary

ksal staffSeptember 27, 2022

Following an aggravated burglary in southeast Salina early Monday evening a 30-year-old Salina man was arrested.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at around 6:30 p.m. a 62-year-old Red Fox Lane, Salina resident returned home. Upon entering the house she heard a back door slam shut and discovered her belongings had been scattered around the room.

After deciding to look around the front of the house, the woman saw a skinny, balding white male in his late 20s or 30s.Â  He was wearing a blue sweat suit which other witnesses claimed to be Adidas brand.

He told the woman he lived in the residence when the woman asked him what he was doing on the property.

 

A SIG Sauer 232 .380 caliber handgun was discovered to be missing along with approximately $20 worth of food. A cellphone not belonging to the homeowner was also found in the residence.

Officers in the area located a man matching the description following the woman’s encounter and arrested Christopher Garrison, a 31-year-old Salina resident. Captain Forrester tells KSAL the requested charges are aggravated burglary and theft.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Breaking News Kansas News Top News

Salina Man Arrested in Connection t...

Following an aggravated burglary in southeast Salina early Monday evening a 30-year-old Salina man w...

September 27, 2022 Comments

Stolen Flatbed Pickup

Breaking News Kansas News Top News

September 27, 2022

Budweiser Clydesdales to Parade Thr...

Top News

September 27, 2022

K-Stateâ€™s Martinez Named Davey Oâ...

Sports News

September 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Arrested in Co...
September 27, 2022Comments
Stolen Flatbed Pickup
September 27, 2022Comments
Driver Hurt When Truck Ro...
September 27, 2022Comments
School Threat Prompts Inc...
September 27, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra