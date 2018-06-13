Second Salina Comic Con Approaching

Based on the success of last year’s event, Salina Comic Con will be back. The event will be July 7th and July 8th at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Last year’s first -ever Salina Comic Con attracted over 2000 comic crazy patrons. The event featured 61 vendors with comics, toys, cards (both sports and non‐sports) artwork and much more.

Local and out of state vendors from as far away as California will be there buying, selling and trading for the 2018 event. Among those appearing this year will be Cullen Bunn and Jimmy Johnston, comic writers who are returning for a second year. James O’Barr, creator of “The Crow” is also scheduled to appear.

One of the popular parts of the 2017 show was a cosplay contest. Organizers anticipated about 20 entries. Instead, there were over 60.

The costume contest will be back again, and prize money has increased. First prize is $400 cash. Second prize is is $150. Third prize is $50.

The show hours are 10am until 6pm on Saturday July 7th and and 12pm till 4 pm on Sunday July 8th Saturday tickets are just $10 in advance, and Sunday tickets are just $8 in advance. Prices go up $2 at the door.

Cosplay and Costumes are highly encouraged as there will be contests throughout the event.

For more information about Salina Comic Con visit tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.