Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 77 °

Second Salina Comic Con Approaching

KSAL StaffJune 13, 2018

Based on the success of  last year’s event, Salina Comic Con will be back. The event will be July 7th and July 8th at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Last year’s first -ever Salina  Comic Con attracted over 2000 comic crazy patrons. The event featured 61 vendors with comics, toys, cards (both sports and non‐sports) artwork and much more.

Local and out of state vendors from as far away as California will be there buying, selling and trading for the 2018 event. Among those appearing this year will be Cullen Bunn and Jimmy Johnston, comic writers who are returning for a second year. James O’Barr, creator of “The Crow” is also scheduled to appear.

One of the popular parts of the 2017 show was a cosplay contest. Organizers anticipated about 20 entries. Instead, there were over 60.

The costume contest will be back again, and prize money has increased. First prize is $400 cash. Second prize is is $150. Third prize is $50.

The show hours are 10am until 6pm on Saturday July 7th and and 12pm till 4 pm on Sunday July 8th Saturday tickets are just $10 in advance, and Sunday tickets are just $8 in advance. Prices go up $2 at the door.

Cosplay and Costumes are highly encouraged as there will be contests throughout the event.

For more information about Salina Comic Con visit tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Second Salina Comic Con Approaching

Based on the success of  last year's event, Salina Comic Con will be back. The event will be July 7...

June 13, 2018 Comments

City Bans July 4th Barricades

Top News

June 13, 2018

AUDIO: Burt Joins Bethel Women̵...

Sports News

June 13, 2018

3 Hurt in North Salina Crash

Kansas News

June 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

3 Hurt in North Salina Cr...
June 13, 2018Comments
New Bishop For Salina Dio...
June 13, 2018Comments
Three people are hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on Interstate 70 west of Salina.
Off-Duty Officer Killed i...
June 13, 2018Comments
Remembering a Fallen Offi...
June 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH