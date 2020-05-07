Salina, KS

Sacred Heart Seniors Set For ‘Drive-Thru’ Graduation

Jeremy BohnMay 7, 2020

Instead of a burger, fries and a king-sized drink, Sacred Heart seniors will receive their diplomas.

Sacred Heart High School is ready to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a unique graduation idea: a “drive-thru” graduation at the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Training Academy parking lot, 2025 E. Iron Ave., Salina.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and limitations on mass gatherings ordered by the Governor of Kansas, means that schools around the state are having to get creative in order celebrate their senior classes.

Sacred Heart will be hosting its graduation this Sunday, drive-thru style. Graduating seniors will line up in their vehicles and drive by the KHP’s Training Academy parking lot, where school officials will have diplomas for each senior laid out on a table. The seniors will each drive up individually and get their diplomas before being blessed one final time by the Bishop–all while Pomp and Circumstance is playing and socially distancing.

Sacred Heart has 29 seniors who will be “driving across the stage” on Sunday and the live broadcast of the “drive-thru” graduation starts at 3 p.m. on KSAL sister-station, FM 104.9.

More details from the graduation are below, as well as a few Sacred Heart seniors’ future plans:

Amber Palen

Aidan Pilcher

