Rooks County Death Under Investigation

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2018

A death investigation is underway in a northwest Kansas community.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Plainville Police Department, and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred in Plainville.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, local law enforcement responded to a call at 4:50 a.m. Monday a home at 411 Commercial St. in the Rooks County Community of Plainville. Upon arriving at the location, officers discovered a female victim deceased. The Plainville Police Department requested KBI investigative assistance at that time.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Alexis Garcia of Plainville.

