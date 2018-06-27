Salina, KS

Rocking M Media Splash For Eureka

Todd PittengerJune 27, 2018

The Rocking M Media Group of radio stations is teaming up with the Salina Salvation Army to help victims in a Kansas community which was hit by a tornado on Tuesday night.

Widespread damage is reported in Eureka after a tornado struck the town Tuesday night. Greenwood County officials the tornado went through the center of town and damaged homes and businesses, including a tire store that collapsed. At least four-thousand area residents were left without electricity.  At least five people were injured including one critically. Governor Jeff Colyer has issued a disaster declaration for the town.

Rocking M Media is giving those who want to help an opportunity to do just that. Salina radio stations  are joining the Salvation Army in an effort to collect bottled water. Radio stations participating include:

  • 92.7 The Zoo – 92.7 FM
  • Y-93.7 – 93.7 FM
  • 95.5 The Rock – 95.5 FM
  • FM 104.9 – 104.9 FM
  • Real Country 101.7 – 101.7 FM
  • Newsradio 1150 KSAL – 1150 AM

Along with no power, dangerous heat is also an issue for victims, and for those helping in the recovery effort.

Bottled water will be collected throughout the day, from 9 till 6, at the Dillons grocery store on Cloud Street.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

