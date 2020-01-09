“Rockin’ the Fe” For Six Years

The Sunset Sinners are a collection of four musicians from this area which have created their own genre of music which they call “Whiskey Barrel Rock”. It is a fusion of southern, red dirt and classic 70s rock. The Sinners have garnered a lot of attention and great reviews with their new single & music video “Always Time For One More Beer”. The Sinners are the ultimate patriotic party band as they are all about supporting and appreciating all active military, veterans, and first responders.

Paramount is one of the region’s most popular groups performing high energy 80s sing-a-long anthems and medleys from bands like Journey, Poison, Guns N Roses, Motley Crue, and more while delivering a live experience deserving of a decade called the Big 80s.

Mahan are leading a blues/rock revival for this region. They are led by blues guitarist Howard Mahan . It’s the first Stiefel appearance for this blues power trio & they are super excited to deliver the goods .

Tickets for this concert event are $15 and $30 for reserved seating.