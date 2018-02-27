Road to Cheyenne Rolls Through Salina

The road to Cheyenne will roll through Salina. Championship Bull Riding “Showdown in Salina” is coming back to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Some of the best cowboys in the world will ride on March 24th.

According to CBR, fans do not want to miss the top ranked professional championship bull riders in the world heading to Salina to compete with a guaranteed $30,000. Bull riding enthusiasts will have the opportunity to see these cowboy athletes who set records at both CBR and the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.

on Championship Bull Riding’ s ” Road to Cheyenne Tour” which draws the industry’s top riders against the best bulls in a thrilling two round performance. CBR, which is known for their action-packed performances that keep fans on the edge of their seats, will be in Salina for the third year.

From having great bulls matched up with super star riders, to upbeat music and enthusiastic fans, there will be something for everyone at the Salina event.

Doors open at 6:30 on March 24th, and action begins at 7: 30. Come early for a chance to meet the Get Famous bullfighters on the concourse at 6:30. CBR riders will also be signing autographs at conclusion of the event.

Tickets are on sale now through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, Ticketing Link, or by calling 888-826-SHOW (7469). Tickets are $33, $28, $23, $17 with Kids 2-12 just $12. Special Family Four-Packs include 2 Adults, 2 Kids and a $5 concession voucher.