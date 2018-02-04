Return of Arctic Air, Snow Chances

It seems the groundhog who predicted six more weeks of winter might me right.

After a mild couple of days, arctic air and snow is moving back into the area. By late Monday into Tuesday, there is a good chance for accumulating snow.

According to the National Weather Service, it will be much colder beginning Sunday as polar air surges into the area. A band of light snow will spread southeast across the region with amounts ranging from a light dusting to less than an inch.

A storm system will bring good chances of snow to central Kansas for late Monday night and Tuesday. Accumulating snow is likely for areas north of highway 54. Meanwhile a wintry mix will be possible across southern Kansas.