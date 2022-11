The remains of a local man who left home to serve his country in World War II are returning home to Manhattan, Kansas.

Military officials say Edward E. Casinger was 20 year old when he lost his life at the battle of Pearl Harbor.

Apprentice Seaman Casinger reportedly was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked and sunk during the Imperial Japanese attack on December 7th, 1941.

Authorities say his remains will be buried with full military honors. Rest in Peace, Seaman Casinger.