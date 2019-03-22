Ready to Have a Blast Bouncing

A first of its kind event has started to take shape at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. Large inflatables began to move into the arena Thursday night, in preparation of Saturday’s “Bounce Blast” event.

Kids of all ages are invited to attend “Bounce Blast”, which will feature over 20 inflatables from Bounce-A-Roos, LLC, a designated kiddie land for smaller children, 4 obstacle courses, free games, and face painting courtesy of Salina Parks & Recreation, and vendor booths.

Admission to a vendor fair and to play games is free. Prices for unlimited access wristbands to the inflatable arena are:

Preschool (5 & Under) $8

Child (6 & Up) $12

Wristbands will be sold at the doors, the day of event, or in advance at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Box Office. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

“Bounce Blast” is Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.