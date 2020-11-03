Salina, KS

BREAKING NEWS

Polls Closed; First Votes Counted

KSAL StaffNovember 3, 2020

9 of 55 Precincts Reporting

Key Saline County Results:

President

Donald Trump (R) 8,172

Joe Biden(D) 6,206

United States Senate

Roger Marshall (R) – 7,610

Barbara Bollier (D) – 6, 454

United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracy Mann (R) 8,758

Kali Barnett (D) 5,732

Kansas House of Representatives 69th District

Clarke Sanders (R) – 2,556

Ryan Holmquist (D) – 2,378

 

Kansas House of Representatives 71st District

Steven Howe (R)  – 4,314

Jeffrey Zamrzla – 2,608

 

Saline County Jail

Yes – 7,825

No – 6,388

 

Saline County Results

Kansas Statewide Results

 

