Polls Closed; First Votes Counted

9 of 55 Precincts Reporting
Key Saline County Results:
President
Donald Trump (R) 8,172
Joe Biden(D) 6,206
United States Senate
Roger Marshall (R) – 7,610
Barbara Bollier (D) – 6, 454
United States House of Representatives District 1
Tracy Mann (R) 8,758
Kali Barnett (D) 5,732
Kansas House of Representatives 69th District
Clarke Sanders (R) – 2,556
Ryan Holmquist (D) – 2,378
Kansas House of Representatives 71st District
Steven Howe (R) – 4,314
Jeffrey Zamrzla – 2,608
Saline County Jail
Yes – 7,825
No – 6,388