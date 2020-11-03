Polls Closed; First Votes Counted

KSAL Staff November 3, 2020

9 of 55 Precincts Reporting Key Saline County Results: President Donald Trump (R) 8,172 Joe Biden(D) 6,206 United States Senate Roger Marshall (R) – 7,610 Barbara Bollier (D) – 6, 454 United States House of Representatives District 1

Tracy Mann (R) 8,758 Kali Barnett (D) 5,732 Kansas House of Representatives 69th District Clarke Sanders (R) – 2,556 Ryan Holmquist (D) – 2,378 Kansas House of Representatives 71st District Steven Howe (R) – 4,314 Jeffrey Zamrzla – 2,608 Saline County Jail Yes – 7,825 No – 6,388 Saline County Results Kansas Statewide Results

