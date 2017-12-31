Salina, KS

Now: 9 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 9 ° | Lo: -2 °

VIDEO: Salina Celebrates Noon Year’s Eve

Todd PittengerDecember 31, 2017

Over 500 revelers in Salina got an early start on 2018 Sunday.  A crowd, consisting mainly of children and families, gathered in Heritage Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to celebrate the fun, free, “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

“Noon Year’s Eve” featured music, activities, bouncy houses, face painting, and more. The Salina Saints were on hand, hosting a pop-a-shot booth.

Tony’s Pizza Events Center Director of Sales and Marketing Susan Trafton-Evers told KSAL News with the weather being so cold outside she wasn’t sure what to expect. She said she was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

There were over 500 people gathered for the highlight of the event, a balloon drop at high noon.

Following the balloon drop there was a milk and cookies toast to ring in the New Year. There was also a free lunch. Tony’s Pizza provided pizza for the lunch, Walmart provided the milk and cookies, and Mahaska provided punch.

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina Parks & Rec, and Rocking M Media hosted the 4th annual “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

 

 

 

Noon Years Eve Balloon Drop!

Posted by Y93.7 on Sunday, December 31, 2017

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

VIDEO: Salina Celebrates Noon Year&...

Over 500 revelers in Salina got an early start on 2018 Sunday.  A crowd, consisting mainly of child...

December 31, 2017 Comments

End of Era at Salina Public Library

Top News

December 31, 2017

Wesleyan Falls in Final Day of KWU ...

Sports News

December 30, 2017

Shockers Down UCONN in American Con...

Sports News

December 30, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

City Seeking Board Volunt...
December 30, 2017Comments
Make “Hiking” A New Y...
December 30, 2017Comments
Dangerous Windchills for ...
December 29, 2017Comments
Prank Blamed For Wichita ...
December 29, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017