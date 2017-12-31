VIDEO: Salina Celebrates Noon Year’s Eve

Over 500 revelers in Salina got an early start on 2018 Sunday. A crowd, consisting mainly of children and families, gathered in Heritage Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center to celebrate the fun, free, “Noon Year’s Eve” event.

“Noon Year’s Eve” featured music, activities, bouncy houses, face painting, and more. The Salina Saints were on hand, hosting a pop-a-shot booth.

Tony’s Pizza Events Center Director of Sales and Marketing Susan Trafton-Evers told KSAL News with the weather being so cold outside she wasn’t sure what to expect. She said she was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

There were over 500 people gathered for the highlight of the event, a balloon drop at high noon.

Following the balloon drop there was a milk and cookies toast to ring in the New Year. There was also a free lunch. Tony’s Pizza provided pizza for the lunch, Walmart provided the milk and cookies, and Mahaska provided punch.

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina Parks & Rec, and Rocking M Media hosted the 4th annual “Noon Year’s Eve” event.