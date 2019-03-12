Salina, KS

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

KSAL StaffMarch 12, 2019

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online for a little over a week, and now nine of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Michelle Ausburn. She was wanted for felony theft.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 3,00 criminals have been caught and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina Most Wanted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

