New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Todd PittengerJune 29, 2020

Saline County has 12 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since the Friday, June 26 report.  The total for the county is now 110, with 78 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department.

All of the new cases are associated with prior positive cases and all of these individuals are isolated.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 14,443 cases and 270 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

