Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 23 °

New Faces on Salina’s Most Wanted

KSAL StaffFebruary 3, 2018
Saline County Jail

The February  list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,677 criminals have been caught, and 384 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-3

The basketball season is in full swing. As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restauran...

February 3, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Sports News

February 3, 2018

Sun Powered Fort Riley Homes

Kansas News

February 3, 2018

Four Hurt in Crash Near Salina

Top News

February 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sun Powered Fort Riley Ho...
February 3, 2018Comments
Community Foundation Anno...
February 2, 2018Comments
Man Shot and Killed in Al...
February 2, 2018Comments
Spray Paint Found on Two ...
February 2, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO