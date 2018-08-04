Salina, KS

New Faces on Salina’s Most Wanted

KSAL StaffAugust 4, 2018

The August list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,789 criminals have been caught, and 393 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Over a dozen from the July list of Salina’s Most Wanted were caught, and one crime stoppers reward was given out

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

New Faces on Salina's Most Wanted

