Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 65 °

Third Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 9, 2018

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and since then three of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests is Kimberly Hinkle. She was wanted on charges that include theft, burglary, and drug charges.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The May list went online Saturday. Along with the three arrests, warrants for another person on the list have been recalled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Hinkle, Kimberly, Susan – Felony Burglary / Theft / PV Poss Meth / Poss Alprazolam / Poss Diazepam

 

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Third Most Wanted Arrest

The new list of Salina's Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and since then three of them have...

May 9, 2018 Comments

HS Sports Digest – 5/8

Sports News

May 9, 2018

Brad Hill to Step Down as K-State H...

Sports News

May 9, 2018

Royals Ride 10-run 1st to Blowout W...

Sports News

May 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Army Secretary Visits For...
May 8, 2018Comments
Ks Wheat: Short, Thin
May 8, 2018Comments
Son Shreds Father’s...
May 8, 2018Comments
Earthen Slide Prompts Roa...
May 8, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH