Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerMay 17, 2018

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 5th, and since then nine of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include Monique Federico and Vicki Fillerman.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The May list went online Saturday, May 5th.  Along with the nine arrests, warrants for another person on the list have been recalled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Federico, Monique, Tablizo – Felony PV Poss Meth

Fillerman, Vicki, Sue – Felony Theft / Damage to Property X2

 

 

 

