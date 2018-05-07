Salina, KS

Two Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerMay 7, 2018

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already two of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include Addie Crenshaw and Princess Goudy.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The May list went online Saturday. Along with the two arrests, warrants for another person on the list have been recalled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Crenshaw, Addie, Michelle – Felony PV A&D Drug Court Poss Meth X2 / Burglary / Agg FTA

 

Princess Goudy – Felony Failure To Appear Poss Meth

 

