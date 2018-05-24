Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 67 °

11th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerMay 24, 2018

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online earlier this month, and now nearly a dozen of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Michael Gradig.  He was wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Gradig’s arrest was the 11th arrest so far this month.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The May list went online Saturday, May 5th.  Along with the 11 arrests, warrants for another person on the list have been recalled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Gradig, Michael, Ray – Felony PvV Agg Battery / Interference / Damage to Property

 

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Smoky Valley Softball falls in Stat...

Girard Trojans lived up to their billing as they defeated the Smoky Valley softball Vikings 6-1. Gir...

May 24, 2018 Comments

2018 State Baseball & Softball...

Sports News

May 24, 2018

Kansas and Kentucky to Meet in 2019...

Sports News

May 24, 2018

K-State to Travel to Texas A&M...

Sports News

May 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

11th Most Wanted Arrest
May 24, 2018Comments
Keys Left in Stolen Car
May 24, 2018Comments
Gun Stolen from Truck
May 24, 2018Comments
VIDEO: 305 Live Rocks Sal...
May 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH