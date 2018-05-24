11th Most Wanted Arrest

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online earlier this month, and now nearly a dozen of them have now been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Michael Gradig. He was wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Gradig’s arrest was the 11th arrest so far this month.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The May list went online Saturday, May 5th. Along with the 11 arrests, warrants for another person on the list have been recalled.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted