Missing Teeth Lead To Search For Salina Man

Police are still looking for a suspect after he allegedly caused substantial physical harm to a 40-year-old woman from Salina

According to Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Ash St. A passerby saw a male and female arguing on the sidewalk around 11:30 – 11:40 PM on Monday night and called the police. When officers arrived, the male suspect had left the scene but the female was still there in need of medical attention. Her injuries included lacerations to her face and several missing teeth.

After some investigating the SPD has determined who their top suspect is and they are currently searching for him.

There was an: Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Stalking, Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Protection Order.