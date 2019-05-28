Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 56 °

Missing Teeth Lead To Search For Salina Man

Sarah ReppMay 28, 2019

Police are still looking for a suspect after he allegedly caused substantial physical harm to a 40-year-old  woman from Salina

According to Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Ash St. A passerby saw a male and female arguing on the sidewalk around 11:30 – 11:40 PM on Monday night and called the police. When officers arrived, the male suspect had left the scene but the female was still there in need of medical attention. Her injuries included lacerations to her face and several missing teeth.

After some investigating the SPD has determined who their top suspect is and they are currently searching for him.

There was an: Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Stalking, Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Protection Order.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Missing Teeth Lead To Search For Sa...

Police are still looking for a suspect after he allegedly caused substantial physical harm to a 40-y...

May 28, 2019 Comments

Tired Tires Gave Up

Kansas News

May 28, 2019

Festival Medallion Quest Begins Fri...

Top News

May 28, 2019

Not Today Mr. Intruder

Kansas News

May 28, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Teeth Lead To Sea...
May 28, 2019Comments
Tired Tires Gave Up
May 28, 2019Comments
Not Today Mr. Intruder
May 28, 2019Comments
Blood Drive Planned to He...
May 28, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH