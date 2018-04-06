Salina, KS

Missing Teen Sought

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2018

Family and friends are looking for a Salina teen who went missing earlier this week.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News that 15-year-old Michaela Chronister (Healy) went missing earlier this week,

Michaela was in school on Wednesday until she missed her last class. She did not show up for school on Thursday, and has not been seen since.

Michaela has a heart tattoo on her right wrist and a tattoo that resembles a bow tie on the lower left side of her stomach. She wears a black hoop nose ring.

 

Anyone with information on Michaela’s disappearance, or who knows where she might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

 

 

