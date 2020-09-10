Missing Salina Man Sought

Family and friends are searching for a Kansas man who has been missing for a week.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 52-year-old Jack Rex Mildfelt Jr. went missing last week on Thursday.

Mildfelt left work on Thursday afternoon at 3:00 and has not been seen since. He left without his debit card but has his phone. He has custody of his daughter but failed to pick her up from school.



Mildfelt was last seen driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe which is also missing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jack Rex Mildfelt Jr. is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.