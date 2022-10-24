Salina, KS

Microchip Helps End Dispute Over Pet Ownership

KSAL StaffOctober 24, 2022

A pet microchip helps prove an owner’s claim to his dog and leads to the arrest of an abrasive man from Kansas City.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 56-year-old Ian Mathews was taken into custody after an incident near the Friendship Center on Comanche Sunday morning.

The owner was looking for his lost dog named Meka and came across a man who had a leash on his pet. An argument ensued and the owner contacted police who requested animal services to come out and prove the white dog was his pet.

The information was verified and while authorities were trying to hand Mathews a citation – he slapped the ticket and the ticket book out of the officer’s hand.

He’s now facing charges that could include theft and battery of a law enforcement officer.

