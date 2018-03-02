Match Madness Set For March 15 at Salina Fieldhouse

The Greater Salina Community Foundation will host Salina’s seventh annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday, March 15, 2018. On this day, donors can multiply their impact when they give to one or more of the 75 participating charities.

All donations will go to a participating organization’s endowed fund held at the Greater Salina Community Foundation. These funds are permanently invested to produce a steady stream of income charities can count on every year, which eases the pressure to raise annual funds.

Every gift to a nonprofit’s endowed fund will be matched up to 50% with a cash grant from a match pool of $100,000. Matching funds will be available instantly to help each organization meet its immediate needs.

Donors can give in person from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th Street.

The event will include:

A nonprofit free throw contest, with nonprofit representatives shooting free throws throughout the day for a chance to earn bonus cash for their organization.

Food trucks on site, including Relish, Umami Bowl and Saddle Jack’s BBQ. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.

Nonprofit booths, with over 50 participating organizations available to visit with donors.

NCAA basketball tournament games airing throughout the Fieldhouse.

Complementary refreshments.

Online gifts will be accepted from midnight to 11:59 p.m. at www.matchmadnessgscf.org. Visit the website to learn more about the 75 participating nonprofits and view live donation updates on the day of the event.

Since its inception in 2012, Match Madness has generated over $1 million for local charities.