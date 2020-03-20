Salina, KS

Match Madness Bring in Over $233,000

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2020

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 9th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday, March 22, at Salina Fieldhouse. In 24 hours $233,010.37 was raised for 74 area nonprofit organizations through donations.

A total of 1,387 unique gifts were made by donors.

Th money pledged will be matched from $150,000 in matching available funds.

Match madness was a little different this year. Because of health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic there was no large public gathering, but instead nearly everything happened online.

