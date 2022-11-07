Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 41 °

Man Tased, Arrested in Salina Store

KSAL StaffNovember 7, 2022

A Salina woman escapes injury before her boyfriend entered a convenience store with knives and a hammer.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 32-year-old Carlito Morales was taken into custody after struggling with officers inside the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio on Saturday afternoon around 3pm.

Police say the incident began outside the building in her car when Morales brandished a hatchet and demanded the keys from the 55-year-old woman. She left the vehicle and he entered the store. Once inside staff became concerned with his demeanor while noticing he had two knives and a hammer and called police.

Police suspect he was under the influence of narcotics as Morales tussled with three cops, was tased in the scuffle and also allegedly kicked one of the arresting officers.

He is now facing numerous charges that could include aggravated assault, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and criminal threat.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Devin Neal Named Big 12 Offensive P...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After combining for 334 yards of offense on Saturday, sophomore Devin Neal has ...

November 7, 2022 Comments

K-State Faces Road Test at Baylor

Sports News

November 7, 2022

Man Tased, Arrested in Salina Store

Kansas News

November 7, 2022

K-State to Open Jerome Tang Era on ...

Sports News

November 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Tased, Arrested in Sa...
November 7, 2022Comments
Smoky Hill Museum Holiday...
November 7, 2022Comments
High-End Hunting Bow Stol...
November 7, 2022Comments
Driver Backs into House
November 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra