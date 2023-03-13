Man Charged with Obstruction

A Salina man who tried to hide from police in his mother’s basement was arrested on a couple of warrants Sunday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 35-year-old Thomas Golde was taken into custody after he allegedly struggled with officers in the doorway of a basement entrance. Police say the man’s mother called to have him removed from a property in the 700 block of Sheridan Sunday afternoon.

When cops arrived around 1:45pm, they observed Golde outside the door, and officers told him he was under arrest. He walked back in, but an officer was able to catch the door before it closed.

Moments later a struggle ensued as the officer’s arm was smashed in the door jam.

Golde is now facing charges that could include interference with law enforcement and four counts of failure to appear in court.