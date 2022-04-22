Salina, KS

Local Child Advocacy Experts Voice Concerns

Todd PittengerApril 22, 2022

A committee at the Kansas Legislature that deals with child welfare issues received written testimony from a couple of Salina professionals this week expressing concerns about how child abuse cases are being handled in Saline County.

Jenna Krehbiel  a licensed Specialist Clinical Social Worker at Cornerstone Clinic and Sarah McMillen a Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist and Master Level Psychologist at Wellspring Psychotherapy both provided testimony to the Joint Committee on Child Welfare System Oversight.

Both professionals expressed concern about child abuse cases, how they are being handled, and how they are being prosecuted.

Here is Jenna Krehbiel’s testimony and here is Sarah McMillen’s testimony.

At a recent Saline County Commission meeting similar concerns were also voiced. At that time Saline County Attorney Jeff Ebel cited among other things a staff shortage greatly impacting they was cases are prosecuted.

 

 

