Late Weekend Winter Storm Looms

After a sunny and warm start to the Thanksgiving Holiday, a big change is anticipated by Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, after a sunny and warm day Thursday, scattered showers are possible early Friday before the sky clears for another warm and mild day.

Mild weather remains in the forecast again Saturday with a high in the 60s before a storm system moves into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The agency says a winter storm will impact portions of the Central Plains and Midwest late this weekend. The main takeaway for those planning to travel through central Kansas or north out of central Kansas is the possibility of difficult travel due to moderate to heavy snow and windy conditions.

Those planning to travel are encouraged to consider the heavy snow and windy conditions as opposed to simply snowfall accumulations.

Stay tuned for updates through the weekend.