Large Crowds Enjoying River Festival.

Large crowds are enjoying the Smoky Hill River Festival. After one of the larges Festival Jams ever got it started Thursday night, officials tell KSAL News that just over 19,000 people passed through the gates throughout the day on Friday.

Along with the big crowd in the park, Friday night hundreds of people attended the big band dance inside the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and danced to the sounds of the Bobby Layne Orchestra.

Saturday started off just as strong, with the park quickly beginning fill as the gates open.

The weather has cooperated. It has been dry, but hot. Officials stress hydration to everyone in the park. Severe people were transported from the festival ground to Salina Region Health Center on Friday suffering from symptoms of heat-releated illness.

The large crowds are enjoying the music and arts, and munching on a wide variety of unique food, including anything and everything fried and on a stick, toasted ravioli, a wide variety of seafood, Indian tacos, roasted ears of corn, funnel cakes and much much more.

