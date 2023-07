Tuesday, at 6:19 PM. Officers were called to the 500 block of N Ninth according to Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges.

A 54-year-old woman from Salina reported her ex came over to her residence and an argument ensued. At one point he allegedly kicked her and then brandished a knife, making threats to cut her with the knife and making slashing motions in front of her.

Todd Teeters, a 58-year-old Salina man was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault, domestic battery, and criminal threat.