Kansas Man Accused of Killing Wife on Cruise Ship

A Kansas man is accused of killing his wife while on a cruise ship.



According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 53-year-old Eric Newman made his initial appearance earlier on an indictment charging him with murdering a woman on board a cruise ship in January 2018. He was charged with murder in the second degree.

The indictment alleges that on or about Jan. 19, Newman was traveling on board the Carnival Elation, a foreign vessel registered in Panama, on a voyage with both a scheduled departure from and arrival in Jacksonville, Florida. During the voyage, Newman is alleged to have killed 50-year-old Tamara Tucker. She fell from her balcony to several decks below.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Jacksonville Field Office with the assistance of the FBI Topeka Field Office.

