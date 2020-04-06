Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4-6

There are now 25 deaths statewide due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

That’s according to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, who as of 11 a.m. Monday, says that there are also 845 positive tests of COVID-19 in Kansas. Of those cases, there have been 198 people statewide who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The virus has also spread across 53 of Kansas’ 105 counties.

Meanwhile, Saline County’s case total continues to rise as there are currently seven positive tests in the county. McPherson County has nine cases, while both Marion and Ottawa counties have three cases, each. Dickinson, Ellsworth, Lincoln and Rice counties all do not yet have a positive test as of Monday.

In Saline County 77 total people have been tested for COVID-19.

As of Monday, 8,239 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. More information by the KDHE is listed below: