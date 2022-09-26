Salina, KS

K9 Helps Apprehend Suspect

KSAL StaffSeptember 26, 2022

A Salina man with outstanding felony warrants ran from police Sunday morning, only to be found a short time later hiding in the bushes.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 12:10am,  staff at the Country Inn & Suites, 2760 S. 9th called authorities to report a disorderly man on the property.

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy in the area made first contact with 26-year-old Jay Reece Jones – who then ran from the scene.

Police tracked Jones to the 2800 block of Highland and found him hiding in some thick bushes.

When he refused to come out SPD’s K9 Tyrann was sent in to apprehend him.

The man suffered some scratches on his leg and is now facing additional charges of felony obstruction and probation violations.

