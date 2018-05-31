Is Old Friend Ill? Abused?

Recently I ran in to an old friend that, years ago, I used to have crazy fun with! She was a blast to hang out with! When I saw her I couldn’t help but think that something is really wrong in her life because her whole face looked different to me. I couldn’t put my finger on it but she looked sad, or beat down and so unhappy. The change I saw in her has been haunting me. What do you think has happened to my old friend?

Maybe it’s the nurse in me, but I can almost instantaneously see in someone’s eyes and facial expression their sadness and pain, or, happiness and joy. I have no doubt that your instincts were right~that your old friend has had some pretty rough stuff happening in her life. Abuse, illness, stress, and depression are but a few of the things that could be going on with your friend.

Speaking specifically of abuse, I’ve known women who were being abused and mistreated have their complete countenance change. I’ve seen them go from smiling, happy, funny and light-spirited to withdrawn and despondent.

Physical and mental illness or stress can also show itself to us in the changes you mention. I recently saw a photo review of how the faces of combat veterans changed from when they first went in for service to after they had been deployed for some time. It was strikingly sad to see the changes in them just looking at a picture of their faces.

If you have the opportunity to reach out to this old friend, please do so. You never know, your reaching out may be throwing her a life preserver. I say this because I once had an acquaintance (hesitantly) do this for me. Her instincts were spot on and she turned into one of my dearest friends who walked by my side through profound changes in my life.

Extend your heart and hand to this friend~you will be blessed for it!

• Have you ever, in the past, acted out of instinct to help someone in need?

• How does helping others nurture your spirit?

• Do you listen carefully to your haunting thoughts? They may be telling you something!